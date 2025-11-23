Govt Approves Rs 25,060-Crore Export Promotion Mission to Aid Indian Exporters

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the guidelines for the 25,060-crore rupees Export Promotion Mission (EPM) will be released next week. He said that the details, including its elements and how the industry can benefit from it, will be released next week.

Talking about trade diversification from the US, Mr Goyal said, the European Union has approved an additional 108 domestic fishery units from India for the supply of marine products to the EU.

Russia is also approving 25 Indian fishery units, and a big delegation from Russia is coming on December 5.

The government, on November 12, approved the EPM with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for six financial years, beginning 2025-26, to help exporters deal with high tariffs imposed by the US. The mission will be implemented through two sub-schemes — Niryat Protsahan and Niryat Disha. AIR