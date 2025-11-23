The Indian Awaaz

India Calls for Equitable Climate Action at COP30 Closing Plenary in Brazil

Nov 23, 2025
India has cautioned that the nations that have the least responsibility in causing the problem must not be loaded with the burden of climate change mitigation. In the high-level statement at the Closing Plenary of the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Brazil, India has called for global support to protect vulnerable populations from the escalating impacts of climate change, especially from the global South. It appreciated the mandate on developed countries to provide climate finance.

The country has also lauded the establishment of the just transition mechanism, which will help to operationalize equity and climate justice at both global and national levels. Stressing its commitment to science-based and equitable climate action, India said that all parties must work to ensure that climate ambition is inclusive, just, and equitable. 

