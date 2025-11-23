India–France ties remain force for global good: PM Modi after meeting Macron on G20 sidelines

AMN / NEWS DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described India–France relations as “a force for global good” during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. After the talks, the Prime Minister posted on X, saying the interaction was engaging and covered a wide range of issues.

The meeting came amid sustained high-level contact between the two leaders in recent months. In September, they held a phone conversation on the Ukraine conflict, with both sides stressing the need for a peaceful resolution and early restoration of stability. They had also spoken on August 21 to coordinate efforts toward establishing a just and lasting peace.

Throughout their engagements this year, the leaders have reviewed progress in multiple areas of cooperation, including trade, defence, advanced technology, and space. Both reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the India–France Strategic Partnership under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, the Indo-Pacific Roadmap, and the Defence Industrial Roadmap.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked President Macron for accepting India’s invitation to attend the AI Impact Summit in February 2026, saying he looked forward to welcoming him in New Delhi.

Earlier, President Macron had posted on X that France and India were committed to boosting strategic and economic cooperation, strengthening sovereignty, and working together for effective multilateralism. He also underlined that the two nations would coordinate closely as France assumes the G7 Presidency and India takes over the BRICS Presidency in 2026.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Modi also met leaders from South Korea, the UK, the UN, Brazil, Italy, and announced the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership.