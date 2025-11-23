The Indian Awaaz

90 Killed in Vietnam Floods as Central Region Faces Severe Damage

Nov 23, 2025
NEWS DESK

In Vietnam, the death toll from flooding and landslides in the central region has reached 90. Twelve people are still reported missing. Torrential rains and flooding have damaged 1,154 houses and more than 80,800 hectares of rice and other crops in the region.

The economic losses are estimated at nearly 358 million US dollars. Vietnam’s government has approved an emergency relief fund of about 17.93 million US dollars to support four cities and provinces in central Vietnam in their recovery efforts. Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for stepping up response measures to severe flooding and natural disasters in the central provinces.<><>

