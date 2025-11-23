“No intention to pilot bill to bracket Chandigarh with other UTs in Parliament” 

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Home Ministry today said that the proposal to simplify the Central Government’s law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration with the Government. In a social media post, the Ministry said no final decision has been taken on this proposal. It said, the proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh’s governance or administrative structure, nor does it aim to change the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the States of Punjab or Haryana.

Retracting from previous plans (the Centre had listed in Parliament bulletin the Constitution 131st Amendment Bill) to bring Chandigarh on par with other UTs like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Puducherry, the Home Ministry said the Bill would not be tabled in the winter session starting December 1

“The proposal to simplify the process of law-making exclusively by the Central Government for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is currently under consideration at the level of the Central Government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal,” the MHA said on X.