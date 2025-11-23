The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

“No intention to pilot bill to bracket Chandigarh with other UTs in Parliament” 

Nov 23, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Home Ministry today said that the proposal to simplify the Central Government’s law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration with the Government. In a social media post, the Ministry said no final decision has been taken on this proposal. It said, the proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh’s governance or administrative structure, nor does it aim to change the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the States of Punjab or Haryana.

Retracting from previous plans (the Centre had listed in Parliament bulletin the Constitution 131st Amendment Bill) to bring Chandigarh on par with other UTs like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Puducherry, the Home Ministry said the Bill would not be tabled in the winter session starting December 1

“The proposal to simplify the process of law-making exclusively by the Central Government for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is currently under consideration at the level of the Central Government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal,” the MHA said on X.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES AMN

Delhi Police Arrest Four Cyber Fraudsters in Online Investment Scam

Nov 23, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Nov 23, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi police busts international arms trafficker’s racket operated by Pakistani ISI

Nov 23, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

दिल्ली की हवा की गुणवत्ता ‘बहुत खराब’, AQI 381 दर्ज किया गया

23 November 2025 3:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

J&K to Launch First-Ever Limestone Block Auction on November 24

23 November 2025 3:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

90 Killed in Vietnam Floods as Central Region Faces Severe Damage

23 November 2025 3:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India–France ties remain force for global good: PM Modi after meeting Macron on G20 sidelines

23 November 2025 3:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments