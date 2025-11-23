The Indian Awaaz

Delhi police busts international arms trafficker’s racket operated by Pakistani ISI

Nov 23, 2025

Staff Reporter

Delhi Police has busted a racket of international arms traffickers linked to Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and arrested four suspects. In a coordinated operation, the Crime Branch recovered 10 sophisticated pistols, including five manufactured in Turkey and three made in China. Briefing the media in New Delhi today, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Kumar said the racket had been supplying arms to notorious gangsters. He said that the network used drones from Pakistan to smuggle high-end foreign pistols.

According to officials, the Crime Branch team led by DCP Sanjeev Yadav apprehended Mandeep, a resident of Phillaur, and Dalwinder from Ludhiana, when they were on their way to deliver the weapons to someone in Rohini. The third accused has been identified as Rohan Tomar of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, while the fourth arrested individual is Ajay, alias Monu.

