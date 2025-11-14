PM Modi hails victory of NDA in Bihar as triumph of good governance

Kushal Jena / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today termed the victory in Bihar Assembly Elections as a mandate for politics of development and rejection of politics of nepotism. Addressing party workers at BJP Headquarters here, Mr Modi said, this is a victory for the women of Bihar who had to face wrath of RJD’s jungle raj.

He congratulated people for reposing faith in democracy and Election Commission by voting in record numbers. He called it a victory for democracy which has strengthened the trust in the country’s Electoral process. Mr Modi said, the re-polling figures also testify a big change. He said, earlier, there was hardly any election in Bihar without re-polling but this time, voting took place peacefully. The Prime Minister said, the voters have given massive support to purification of Electoral Rolls and it is now duty of all parties to activate their workers to purify voter lists.

The Prime Minister said, the nation is now voting for genuine social justice, a vision where every family is granted opportunity, respect, and equality, a society where there is no room for appeasement, and a focus on universal satisfaction. He furthermore accused the Mahaganthbandhan of appeasement and divisive politics. Mr Modi claimed that a separate faction is emerging in the Congress which is uncomfortable with this negative politics. He said that the NDA’s victory was powered by every section of the society with women and youth at the forefront.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude towards Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers and senior party leaders – Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha as well as BJP workers. He also lauded Hindustan Awam Morcha President – Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rashtriya Samata Party chief – Upendra Kushwaha, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) head – Chirag Paswan for their leadership. He thanked the party workers and said that the NDA displayed seamless coordination not only across party line but also at the booth level. The Prime Minister also thanked the people of Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Nuapada in Odisha for BJP’s victory in the by-polls today.

Meanwhile, BJP President and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said that the people of Bihar have chosen development over Jungle Raj. He mentioned that the strong mandate is a tidal wave which has washed away every doubt and made it clear that the people continue to keep their faith in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. Mr Nadda said that the mandate is a seal of approval to good governance in Bihar, which has put the state on the path to progress and development. The Party President also hit out at the Mahagathbandhan, accusing them of petty politics, appeasement, division, and sidelining the core issues of Bihar. Mr Nadda thanked the party workers and said that the NDA’s victory was guided by support from every section of the society