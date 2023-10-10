PM Modi hails athletes showing in Asiad saying “You have done India Proud

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 10 October: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed Indian athletes’ performance in the Asian Games saying “You have done country proud”

Addressing the contingent of athletes who participated in the Asian Games t Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here Mr, Modi said You have created history. Figures of this Asian Games are witness to India’s success. This is the best performance of India in the Asian Games to date. It is a matter of personal satisfaction that we are moving in the right direction.”

He lavished praise on the women athletes for their excellent showing saying that ” it highlights the capabilities of India’s daughters. Out of all the medals won, more than half were bagged by female athletes and it was the women’s cricket team that began the string of successes. The daughters were not ready to settle for anything less than no. 1 in the track and field events”,

Noting that this was the highest-ever medal tally for the country at Asiad, the Prime Minister pointed out that highest-ever medals in shooting, archery, squash, rowing, female boxing and the first Gold Medal in Women’s and Men’s cricket events, squash mixed doubles.

He also underlined the significance of gaining medals in few events after a long time for example women’s shot put (72 years), 4×4 100 meters (61 years), equestrian (41 years) and male badminton (40 years). “A wait of so many decades got over because of your efforts”, the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister noted expanding canvas as India won medals in almost all games in which it participated. At least 20 events were there where India never had a podium finish. “You not just opened an account but blazed a trail that will inspire a generation of youth. It will go beyond the Asian Games and will give new confidence in our march towards the Olympics. ”, he added.

He expressed happiness about the presence of younger athletes among the medal winners. “This is the sign of a sporting nation. These new young winners will perform brilliantly for the country for a long time. The new thinking of young India is no longer satisfied with just good performance, rather it wants medals and wins” he said.

The Prime Minister said India never lacked talent and athletes did perform well in the past, however, due to many challenges, we lagged behind in terms of medals. The sports budget has been enhanced three-fold as compared to 9 years ago. “Our TOPS and Khelo India schemes have proved game changer”, said the Prime Minister recalling how Khelo Gujarat changed the sporting culture of the state. He said about 125 athletes of the Asiad contingent are a find of Khelo India campaign, of which more than 40 have won medals.

“Success of so many Khelo India athletes shows the right direction of the campaign”, he said. He informed that more than 3000 athletes are being trained under Khelo India. These players are getting scholarships of more than 6 lakh rupees each per annum. “Under this scheme, assistance worth about Rs 2.5 thousand crores has now been given to the athletes.

I assure you that lack of money will never be a hindrance to your efforts. The government is going to spend Rs 3 thousand crore more for you and the sports in the next five years. Today, modern sports infrastructure is being built just for you in every corner of the country”, he added.