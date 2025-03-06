PM Modi for making Uttarakhand a year-round tourism destination

AMN / Harsil in Uttarkashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed on making Uttarakhand a year-round tourism destination. Addressing a public gathering at Harsil in Uttarkashi, he highlighted the importance of Winter tourism for the State. Mr. Modi asserted that there will no longer be an off-season in Uttarakhand- tourism will thrive throughout the year.

Prime Minister Modi stated that this decade belongs to Uttarakhand, with new avenues for progress opening up. Highlighting the economic imbalance caused by vacant hotels and homestays during winter, he said that this is the season when Uttarakhand’s true beauty is at its peak. He stressed promoting tourism 365 days a year, ensuring visitors experience the divine charm of Uttarakhand while strengthening the state’s tourism industry.

Discussing infrastructure development, the Prime Minister mentioned the Char Dham road project, railway expansion, air connectivity, and ropeway projects. He emphasised that the Gaurikund-Kedarnath and Govindghat-Hemkund ropeways would significantly ease travel for pilgrims and tourists.

The Prime Minister also advocated promoting destination weddings in Uttarakhand, calling it an ideal location for memorable celebrations.

Earlier, PM Modi performed a special puja at Mukhba village, the winter abode of Goddess Ganga, where locals gave him a grand traditional welcome with folk instruments. He then admired the scenic Himalayan views from Harsil Viewpoint and flagged off trekking and biking rallies. Calling Harsil a perfect retreat for peace seekers, he departed for Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun, before returning to Delhi.