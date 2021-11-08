PM Modi congratulates Padma Awardees

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, he felt extremely happy to see grassroots level achievers being recognized for their exemplary efforts to further the public good. He said, from the environment to enterprise, agriculture to the arts, science to social service, public administration to cinema recipients of the people’s Padma Awardees come from diverse backgrounds.

PM Modi also urged everyone to know about each of the awardees and get inspiration from them.