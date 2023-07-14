इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jul 2023 09:44:06      انڈین آواز
PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of Legion of Honour- France’s highest award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest award by H.E.  Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France. PM Modi thanked President Macron for this singular honour on behalf of the people of India. The award ceremony took place at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Earlier, PM Modi addressed the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris. ​During his address, he highlighted the multi-faceted India-France Strategic Partnership, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Prime Minister also announced about opening of new consulate in Marseille, France.

​On the occasion, PM Modi highlighted the contribution of the Indian community in France, who form a strong foundation of the India-France partnership.

Before that, PM Modi met H.E. Elisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France on 13 July 2023. Both the leaders discussed furthering cooperation in various areas such as economic and trade, energy, environment, education, mobility, railways, digital public infrastructure, museology and people to people ties.

Both sides reiterated their desire to further deepen the multifaceted cooperation between India and France. In the meantime, PM Modi also met H.E. Gerard Larcher, President of French Senate, on 13 July 2023.

PM Modi participates in Bastille Day Parade in Paris as Guest of Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with French President Emmanuel Macron today witnessed the Bastille Day Parade in Paris. Mr. Modi attended the parade as the Guest of Honour. A tri-services Indian armed forces contingent participated in it, including IAF aircraft. French National Day, or Bastille Day occupies a special place in French consciousness. This day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille Prison in 1789 during the French Revolution. Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of the Bastille Day Celebrations.

Prime Minister Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President of France Emmanuel Macron in the evening. He will also interact with CEOs of Indian and French companies, and prominent French personalities. The French President will host the State Banquet at the iconic Louvre Museum tonight.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور متحدہ عرب امارات کا دورہ کریں گے

AMN وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور ...

ہندوستان میں کسی مذہب کو خطرہ نہیں: این ایس اے اجیت ڈوول

اے ایم این / نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے قومی سلامتی کے مشیر (این ای ...

بہار سرکار نے زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے کنبوں کو امداد اور معاوضہ فراہم کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا

بہار سرکار نے پہلی بار زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

