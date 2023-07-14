इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jul 2023 02:03:28      انڈین آواز
UP Floods: 19 killed and lakhs affected due to flood fury

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 19 people lost their lives in rain-related accidents in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh while more than 2.5 lakh people are affected due to flood conditions in several districts.

Rahat Chaupals are being organized in flood-sensitive districts for awareness and help of the common people.Five people died in Kasimabad tehsil of Ghazipur district while three people each in shravasti and Siddharth Nagar districts lost their lives due to lightening yesterday.

Many parts of the state particularly in western region are experiencing torrential rain from last few days. 23 districts of the state have received more than average rainfall this season. Sambhal, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Unnao, Amroha, Muzaffarnagar, Kasganj and Meerut received heavy rainfall yesterday also. Heavy rain forced district administration in Sambhal district to announce holiday in schools today.  More than 3700 people have taken shelter in relief camps established in Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Gautam Budh Nagar districts. Due to breach in the embankment on Ganga river in Meerut district 15 villages are also affected. 

Meanwhile in a unique initiative to spread awareness and prepare the administration for any flood situation Rahat chaupals are being organised in districts after direction of relief commissioner.

