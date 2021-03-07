India beat England in final test, Clinch series 3-1, Qualify for World Test C’ship final
PM Modi Calls for using affordable medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras
India expects China to work together to ensure disengagement in remaining areas: MEA
Platform tickets to cost Rs 30, hike meant to curb COVID-19
PM Modi calls for developing Indian military into a future force

Lauds dedication of armed forces on northern border and during Covid-19 pandemic

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed the need to develop Indian military into a future force in the backdrop of fast changing technological landscape. Addressing the valedictory session of the Combined Commanders’ Conference at Kevadia in Gujarat, the Prime Minister asked the three services to get rid of systems and practices that are no longer relevant.

The Prime Minister called for a holistic approach focused on breaking down civil-military silos and emphasised the need to expedite decision-making. Mr Modi also stressed the importance of enhancing indigenisation in the national security system, not just in sourcing equipment and weapons but also in the doctrines, procedures and customs practised in the armed forces.

The Prime Minister also laid stress on optimising manpower planning. Sharing pictures from the conference on social media platform, Mr Modi said there is a need to make India Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector.

The Prime Minister appreciated the resolute dedication shown by the armed forces over the past year, while dealing with the challenging situation on the northern border and also the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister was briefed by the Chief of Defence Staff about the discussions during this year’s conference.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the structure and agenda of the conference and particularly appreciated the inclusion of Junior Commissioned Officers and Non Commissioned Officers in this year’s meeting.

Prime Minister pointed out that the country will be celebrating 75 years of its independence next year, and called upon the armed forces to use the occasion to undertake activities and initiatives that will inspire the youth of the country.

The three-day conference, a premier brain-storming event of the Military Commanders from the three Services culminated yesterday.

During the three-day conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the military commanders and a team of Secretary-level officers from the Ministry of Defence participated in deliberations.

