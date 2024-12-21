The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi arrives in Kuwait on 2-day visit

Dec 21, 2024
PM Modi embarks on 2-day visit to Kuwait

AMN / KUWAIT CITY

IiNDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Kuwait on a two-day visit to the Arab country. He is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said that India deeply values the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. He added that both nations are not just strong trade and energy partners, but also have a shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region.

Mr. Modi said that he looks forward to his meetings with the Crown Prince of Kuwait. It would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of our people and the region. The Prime Minister said that he is eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian diaspora in Kuwait who have immensely contributed to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi has expressed gratitude to the leadership of Kuwait for the special gesture of inviting him to the inauguration ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup, a premier sporting event in the Gulf region. Mr. Modi said that he looks forward to being a part of this celebration of athletic excellence and regional unity. The Prime Minister also expressed confidence that this visit will further strengthen and reinforce the special ties and bonds of friendship between the people of India and Ku

