The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

1337 railway stations identified for development under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Govt

Dec 20, 2024

SUDHIR KUMAR

The Centre today said that so far 1337 railway stations have been identified for development under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) in the country. In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that under this scheme 157 railway stations have been selected falling in the Aspirational District of the country.

The Minister added that the ABSS scheme also envisages improvement of building, integrating the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, and provision of ballastless tracks as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centre at the station in the long term.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

India secures early release of 28 Tamil Nadu fisherman from Bahrain

Dec 19, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Central Railway to Run 34 Special Trains for Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Dec 19, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

If PM has respect for Ambedkar then he should sack Shah: Kharge

Dec 19, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman conducts pre-budget consultations with finance ministers of states

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

India, China reaffirm commitment to mutually acceptable framework for settlement of boundary issue

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

1337 railway stations identified for development under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Govt

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Export of Ayurvedic Medicines Drops in Two Years: DGCI&S Data

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment