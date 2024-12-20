1337 railway stations identified for development under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Govt

SUDHIR KUMAR

The Centre today said that so far 1337 railway stations have been identified for development under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) in the country. In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that under this scheme 157 railway stations have been selected falling in the Aspirational District of the country.

The Minister added that the ABSS scheme also envisages improvement of building, integrating the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, and provision of ballastless tracks as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centre at the station in the long term.