PM Modi advocates for secular civil code, Highlights Supreme Court’s repeated calls for reform

Aug 15, 2024

Prime Minister Modi also pitched for the implementation of a secular civil code in the country saying that the Supreme Court had time and again prescribed a Uniform Civil Code. He said that the country has a communal civil code and it needs a secular civil code. Mr Modi called upon all stakeholders to deliberate on the issue of uniform civil code.

Mr Modi said his government reformed criminal laws. He said at its core, the new Criminal laws are aimed at giving justice to the citizens, not punishment. On Bangladesh, the Prime Minister said that as a neighbouring country, India is concerned regarding the situation there. He hoped that normalcy would be restored at the earliest. 

