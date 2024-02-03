इंडियन आवाज़     03 Feb 2024 12:32:44      انڈین آواز
PM Modi meets Rohan Bopanna

Rohan Bopanna presents his Australian Open 2024 winning racket to PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, met tennis player Rohan Bopanna Friday. He praised Bopanna for winning the Australian Open, saying that his accomplishment makes India proud.

The Prime Minister posted on X: 

“Glad to have met you Rohan Bopanna. Your accomplishment makes India proud and your dedication motivates several people. My best wishes for your endeavours ahead.”

Rohan Bopanna ended India’s six-year drought for the Grand Slam by clinching his maiden Australian Open 2024 title in the men’s doubles with Australia’s Matthew Ebden. Bopanna also topped the ATP rankings in doubles after reaching the final at Melbourne Park on January 24.

Meanwhile Tennis player Rohan Bopanna tweets, “I had the privilege to meet our honourable Prime Minister Modi today. This acknowledgement is very humbling & it was my honour to present the very racket that led me to become World No. 1 and the AO grand slam champion. Your grace has left me inspired & encouraged.”

The 43-year-old Bengaluru-born Bopanna became the only fourth Indian after legendary Sania Mirza, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupati to clinch the Grand Slam title and top the ATP rankings in doubles. Bopanna also scripted history at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou by claiming a Gold medal in the mixed doubles with Rutuja Bhosale.

