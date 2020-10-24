PM launches three key projects in Gujarat

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually launched three key projects in Gujarat. Mr Modi launched the ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’ for the farmers of Gir-Somnath, Patan and Dahod districts, which will provide day time power supply to farmers for irrigation.

He also inaugurated India’s biggest cardiac hospital, U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Center at Civil Hospital campus in Ahmedabad.Prime Minister also launched the Girnar hill ropeway project in Junagadh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana starting from Junagadh, Gir Somnath will bring a new dawn in the lives of farmers. He said, in the coming days, this scheme will be implemented in more than one thousand villages and will make the everyday life of millions of farmers easier.

The Prime Minister said, we have to adopt the mantra of per drop more crop and through this way, farmers will be able to arrange micro irrigation by getting electricity during the day.The Prime Minister said that the work is being done in the country to make farmers from annadata or food givers to urja data or energy givers.

Prime Minister said, today, U.N. Mehta is one of the largest cardiac hospitals in India. He said, efforts are being made to connect every village with better health facilities. Mr Modi said, under Ayushman Bharat, 21 lakh people from Gujarat have received treatment.

The temple ropeway at Girnar is a 130 crore rupee project. It consists of a total of 25 cabins and is of 2.3 kilometres length and 900 metres height. The Prime Minister appealed the people to wear masks, maintain social distance and wash hands.