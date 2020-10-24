Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi address rallies
Finance Ministry releases Rs. 6,000 crore to states as GST revenue
Govt imposes stock limit to check rise in onion prices
India gets Chairmanship of Governing Body of ILO after 35 years
US approves sale of weapons systems worth around 1.8 billion dollar to Taiwan
PM launches three key projects in Gujarat

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually launched three key projects in Gujarat. Mr Modi launched the ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’ for the farmers of Gir-Somnath, Patan and Dahod districts, which will provide day time power supply to farmers for irrigation.

He also inaugurated India’s biggest cardiac hospital, U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Center at Civil Hospital campus in Ahmedabad.Prime Minister also launched the Girnar hill ropeway project in Junagadh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana starting from Junagadh, Gir Somnath will bring a new dawn in the lives of farmers. He said, in the coming days, this scheme will be implemented in more than one thousand villages and will make the everyday life of millions of farmers easier.

The Prime Minister said, we have to adopt the mantra of per drop more crop and through this way, farmers will be able to arrange micro irrigation by getting electricity during the day.The Prime Minister said that the work is being done in the country to make farmers from annadata or food givers to urja data or energy givers.

Prime Minister said, today, U.N. Mehta is one of the largest cardiac hospitals in India. He said, efforts are being made to connect every village with better health facilities. Mr Modi said, under Ayushman Bharat, 21 lakh people from Gujarat have received treatment.

The temple ropeway at Girnar is a 130 crore rupee project. It consists of a total of 25 cabins and is of 2.3 kilometres length and 900 metres height. The Prime Minister appealed the people to wear masks, maintain social distance and wash hands.

IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi capitals by 59 runs

AMN In IPL Cricket, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals at Abu Dhabi. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy pick ...

Thrilled to be back on the playing field: Jr women Hockey striker Mumtaz Khan

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Talented young forward Mumtaz Khan is thrilled to be back on the playing fiel ...

حکومت نے پیاز کی قیمتوں میں اضافے کو روکنے کیلئے ذخیرے کی حد مقرر کی

حکومت نے آج کہا کہ اس نے ملک میں پیاز کی قیمتوں میں اعتدال پید ...

دنيا بھر ميں کورونا وائرس کا مسلسل پھيلاؤ

WEB DESKدنيا بھر ميں کورونا وائرس کے متاثرين کی تعداد 41.38 ملين ہو ...

برطانيہ اور جاپان کے درميان آزاد تجارت کا معاہدہ

WEB DESK برطانيہ اور جاپان نے آزاد تجارت کے معاہدے پر دستخط کر ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

