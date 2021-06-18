Govt not in favour of banning any social media platform
PM launches Customized Crash Course programme for COVID-19 Frontline Workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a Customized Crash Course programme for Covid-19 Frontline workers. With the launch, programme in 111 training centres spread over 26 states has commenced. The programme aims to skill and upskill over one lakh Covid warriors across the country. The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.

Highlighting the importance of this skill development programme, Mr. Modi has said, unprecedented efforts are being made to create a large pool of trained healthcare workers in the country. He said, the next phase of an important campaign against Corona virus is starting with this programme. He said thousands of professionals were trained in the country during the first wave of corona virus which helped in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister has said, Customized Crash Course programme for Covid-19 Frontline workers will provide skill training to over one lakh youths in the country and the training will open new job opportunities for youths. He said, this course will provide new possibilities and opportunities for the welfare of humanity. He said, these trained health care workers will reduce the burden from Doctors and Nurses who are continuously engaged in treatment of Covid patients since the last outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking about the importance of skill, re-skill and up-skill of the healthcare workers, the Prime Minister has said, expanding skills is the need of the hour. He said, dynamic system is required with the speedy change in technologies. He said, the Government is continuously focussing on skill development through Skill India Mission which has provided training to lakhs of youths in the country so far.

Appreciating the role of ASHA, ANM and healthcare workers posted in the rural dispensaries, Mr. Modi has said, they have provided significant contribution in prevention of infection to the administration of vaccines.

Customized Crash Course programme for Covid-19 Frontline workers has been designed as a special programme under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0. The training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customised job roles namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support.

