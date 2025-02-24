PM inaugurates Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal

The future of the world is in India! Come, explore the growth opportunities in our nation: PM

AMN / BHOPAL

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Addressing the gathering, he apologised for the delay of his entry to the event as there were board exams for the 10th and 12th standard students and his security measures enroute to the event could have caused inconvenience to the students. Shri Modi said it was his immense pride to welcome the investors and business leaders in the land of Raja Bhoj. He added that today’s event was important as a Viksit Madhya Pradesh or developed Madhya Pradesh is necessary in the journey towards Viksit Bharat. He congratulated the Government of Madhya Pradesh for a wonderful organization of the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hoped that India will remain the world’s fastest-growing economy in the coming years. The World Bank in its recent Global Economic Prospects Report said India will continue to be the fastest-growing economy in the world in the coming years, Mr. Modi said. “The World Bank is very optimistic about India”, he added. Inaugurating the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) here, Mr. Modi said many global agencies, institutions as well as the countries have a lot of expectations from India.

Underlining how various global agencies view India with optimism, he quoted a representative from OECD as saying that “The future of the world is in India”. A UN organization on climate change has positioned India as solar super power. A global agency has highlighted how India is emerging as an excellent supply chain for the global aerospace firms. These firms view India as a solution to global supply chain challenges, he said.

The confidence seen in India by the world is also boosting confidence in the states in the country, he said. He said the past decade has seen unprecedented growth in the energy sector particularly the green energy in India. Over the past ten years, more than $ 70 billion has been invested in the renewable energy sector, generating 10 lakh jobs in the last year alone. Madhya Pradesh, which is now a power surplus state, has greatly benefitted from this boom in the energy sector. The state has power generation capacity of around 31,000 MW, of which 30 percent is clean energy.

Noting that Madhya Pradesh is the fifth largest state in India by population, Shri Modi said, “MP is one of the top states in India for agriculture and minerals”. He emphasized that Madhya Pradesh is blessed with the life-giving Narmada River and stated that MP has the potential to become one of the top five states in India by GDP.

Pointing out the transformative journey of Madhya Pradesh over the past two decades, the Prime Minister remarked that there was a time when the state faced significant challenges with electricity and water, and the law and order situation was even worse. These conditions made industrial development difficult. Shri Modi noted that with the support of the people, their government in Madhya Pradesh has focused on governance over the past two decades. Two decades ago, people were hesitant to invest in MP, while today, MP has become one of the top states in the country for investments, he added. He highlighted that the state, which once struggled with poor roads, is now one of the leading states in India’s EV revolution. He further said that by January 2025, around 2 lakh electric vehicles were registered in MP, reflecting a growth of approximately 90 percent, which demonstrates that MP is becoming an excellent destination for new manufacturing sectors.

“India has witnessed a boom in infrastructure over the past decade”, highlighted the Prime Minister and remarked that Madhya Pradesh has greatly benefited from this development. He emphasized that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which connects two major cities, passes significantly through MP, providing fast connectivity to Mumbai’s ports and North India’s markets. He also highlighted that Madhya Pradesh now has a road network of over five lakh kilometers. He noted that MP’s industrial corridors are connected to modern expressways, ensuring rapid growth in the logistics sector.

Touching upon the air connectivity, Shri Modi highlighted that the terminals at Gwalior and Jabalpur airports have been expanded to improve air connectivity. He remarked that the modernization of Madhya Pradesh’s extensive rail network is also underway. He noted that the rail network in MP has achieved 100 percent electrification. He mentioned that the images of Bhopal’s Rani Kamalapati Railway Station continue to captivate everyone. Following this model, 80 railway stations in MP are being modernized under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

“The past decade has seen unprecedented growth in India’s energy sector”, hailed Shri Modi and remarked that India has achieved remarkable progress in green energy, which was once unimaginable. Over the past 10 years, more than $70 billion (over ₹5 trillion) has been invested in the renewable energy sector, and this investment has created over 10 lakh jobs in the clean energy space last year alone, he added. The Prime Minister noted that Madhya Pradesh has greatly benefited from this boom in the energy sector. He said that today, MP is power surplus with a power generation capacity of around 31,000 MW, of which 30 percent is clean energy. He highlighted that Rewa Solar Park is one of the largest in the country, and recently, a floating solar plant was inaugurated in Omkareshwar. Shri Modi mentioned that the Government has invested around ₹50,000 crore in the Bina Refinery Petrochemical Complex, which will help make Madhya Pradesh a hub for petrochemicals. He emphasized that the MP government supports this infrastructure with modern policies and special industrial infrastructure. Noting that MP has over 300 industrial zones, and investment zones spanning thousands of acres are being developed in Pithampur, Ratlam, and Dewas, he highlighted the immense potential for better returns for investors in Madhya Pradesh.

Emphasising the critical importance of water security for industrial development, the Prime Minister remarked that, on one hand, efforts are being made towards water conservation, and on the other, a mega mission for river interlinking is being advanced. He highlighted that the agriculture and industry sectors in Madhya Pradesh will greatly benefit from these initiatives. Shri Modi mentioned that the ₹45,000 crore Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project has recently commenced, which will enhance the productivity of approximately 10 lakh hectares of agricultural land and strengthen water management in MP. He stated that these facilities will unlock significant potential in the food processing, agro-industry, and textile sectors.

Remarking that after the formation of their Government in Madhya Pradesh, the pace of development has doubled, Shri Modi highlighted that the Central government was working shoulder to shoulder with the MP government for the development of the state and the country. He recalled his promise during the elections to work three times faster in his third term and said, “this speed is evident in the first 50 days of 2025”. Shri Modi highlighted the recent budget, which has energized every catalyst for India’s growth. He emphasized that the middle class, being the largest taxpayer, creates demand for services and manufacturing. Various steps have been taken to empower the middle class in this budget, including making income up to ₹12 lakh tax-free and restructuring tax slabs. He also mentioned that the RBI has reduced interest rates following the budget.

Pointing out that the budget emphasizes building local supply chains to achieve complete self-reliance in manufacturing, Shri Modi said that there was a time when the potential of MSMEs was limited by previous governments, preventing the development of local supply chains at the desired level. He highlighted that the current priority is to build MSME-led local supply chains. The definition of MSMEs has been improved, and credit-linked incentives are being provided, while access to credit is being made easier, and support for value addition and exports has been increased, he added.

“Over the past decade, significant reforms have been accelerated at the national level, now reforms are being encouraged at the state and local levels as well”, said the Prime Minister discussing the State De-regulation Commission mentioned in the budget. He noted that continuous dialogue is being maintained with the states and over 40,000 compliances have been reduced in recent years in collaboration with the states. Additionally, 1,500 obsolete laws have been eliminated, he added. The Prime Minister emphasized that the objective is to identify regulations that hinder the ease of doing business and the De-regulation Commission will help create an investment-friendly regulatory ecosystem in the states.

Stressing that the budget has simplified the basic customs duty structure and reduced rates on several essential inputs for the industry, Shri Modi said that a time limit is being set for the assessment of customs cases. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to open new sectors for private entrepreneurship and investment. This year, avenues such as nuclear energy, bio-manufacturing, critical minerals processing, and lithium battery manufacturing have been opened for investment, he added and said, “these steps demonstrate the Government’s intent and commitment”.

“Textile, Tourism, and Technology sectors will play a significant role in India’s developed future and create crores of new jobs”, exclaimed the Prime Minister. He highlighted that India is the second-largest producer of cotton, silk, polyester, and viscose. He noted that the textile sector provides employment to crores and that India has a rich tradition, skills, and entrepreneurship in textiles. Madhya Pradesh, being the cotton capital of India, contributes to around 25 percent of the country’s organic cotton supply and is the largest producer of mulberry silk while the state’s Chanderi and Maheshwari sarees are highly appreciated and have received the GI Tag, he added. He emphasized that investments in this sector will significantly help Madhya Pradesh’s textiles make a global impact.

Talking about India exploring new avenues in addition to traditional textiles, the Prime Minister highlighted that technical textiles such as agro textiles, medical textiles, and geotextiles are being promoted, and a national mission has been initiated for this purpose, which has been encouraged in the budget. Shri Modi noted that the Government’s PM MITRA scheme is well-known, and seven large textile parks were being developed across the country, including one in Madhya Pradesh. This initiative will elevate the growth of the textile sector to new heights. The Prime Minister urged investors to take advantage of the PLI scheme announced for the textile sector.

Remarking that just as India is adding new dimensions to its textile sector, it is also enhancing the tourism sector, Shri Modi recalled the MP Tourism campaign, “MP Ajab Hai, Sabse Gajab Hai,” highlighting the significant development of tourism infrastructure around the Narmada River and in tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh. The Prime Minister spoke about the numerous national parks in the state and the immense potential for health and wellness tourism. He mentioned that the “Heal in India” mantra is gaining global popularity, and investment opportunities in the health and wellness sector are continuously increasing. The Government is encouraging public-private partnerships in this area. Shri Modi highlighted that India’s traditional treatments and AYUSH are being promoted on a large scale, and special AYUSH visas are being issued. He emphasized that these initiatives will greatly benefit Madhya Pradesh. He encouraged visitors to see the Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain, where they will receive blessings from Mahakal and experience how the country is expanding its tourism and hospitality sector.