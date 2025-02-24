Textile, Tourism will be key drivers of India’s developed future: PM

Feb 24, 2025

AMN / BHOPAL

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Addressing the gathering, PM said : “Textile, Tourism, and Technology sectors will play a significant role in India’s developed future and create crores of new jobs”. Prime Minister highlighted that India is the second-largest producer of cotton, silk, polyester, and viscose.

He noted that the textile sector provides employment to crores and that India has a rich tradition, skills, and entrepreneurship in textiles. Madhya Pradesh, being the cotton capital of India, contributes to around 25 percent of the country’s organic cotton supply and is the largest producer of mulberry silk while the state’s Chanderi and Maheshwari sarees are highly appreciated and have received the GI Tag, he added. He emphasized that investments in this sector will significantly help Madhya Pradesh’s textiles make a global impact.

Talking about India exploring new avenues in addition to traditional textiles, the Prime Minister highlighted that technical textiles such as agro textiles, medical textiles, and geotextiles are being promoted, and a national mission has been initiated for this purpose, which has been encouraged in the budget. Modi noted that the Government’s PM MITRA scheme is well-known, and seven large textile parks were being developed across the country, including one in Madhya Pradesh. This initiative will elevate the growth of the textile sector to new heights. The Prime Minister urged investors to take advantage of the PLI scheme announced for the textile sector.



Remarking that just as India is adding new dimensions to its textile sector, it is also enhancing the tourism sector, Modi recalled the MP Tourism campaign, “MP Ajab Hai, Sabse Gajab Hai,” highlighting the significant development of tourism infrastructure around the Narmada River and in tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh. The Prime Minister spoke about the numerous national parks in the state and the immense potential for health and wellness tourism. He mentioned that the “Heal in India” mantra is gaining global popularity, and investment opportunities in the health and wellness sector are continuously increasing. The Government is encouraging public-private partnerships in this area. Modi highlighted that India’s traditional treatments and AYUSH are being promoted on a large scale, and special AYUSH visas are being issued. He emphasized that these initiatives will greatly benefit Madhya Pradesh. He encouraged visitors to see the Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain, where they will receive blessings from Mahakal and experience how the country is expanding its tourism and hospitality sector.

Reiterating his statement from the Red Fort, the Prime Minister concluded that now is the right time for investment and increasing investment in Madhya Pradesh.