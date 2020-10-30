Govt extends last date for submission for Air India bids to Dec. 14th
PM inaugurates Sardar Patel Park & Arogya Van in Gujarat

Lays foundation stone for various projects at Kevadia

AGENCIES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Sardar Patel Zoological Park and Geodesic Aviary Dome in the Statue of Unity complex near Kevadia in Narmada district of Gujarat. He dedicated to the nation 17 projects under integrated development of Kevadia and laid the foundation stone for 4 new projects.

The projects include Navigation Channel, New Gora Bridge, Garudeshwar Weir, Government Quarters, Bus Bay Terminus, Ekta Nursery, Khalwani Eco Tourism, Tribal Home Stay. He also flagged-off the Ekta Cruise Service to the Statue of Unity.

The Sardar Patel Zoological Park has been completed in record time. This state-of-art Zoological Park is spread over 375 acre of land and built at seven different levels.

There are many attractions for children in this Jungle Safari park including a petting zone that houses macaws, cockatoos, Persian cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, young horses, small sheep and goats, turkeys and geese.

Earlier, Mr. Modi dedicated Arogya Van and Arogya Kutir to the nation. Arogya Van is set up on 17 acres of land in Kevadia for Yoga, Ayurveda and Meditation. Arogya Van has 380 species of plants and trees with rich medicinal values. Apart from natural therapy of Kerala, souvenir shops and cafeterias are also part of this Arogya Van project.

The Prime Minister expressed his happiness over the emergence of Kevadia as a vibrant place of tourism. After inaugurating a series of projects in Kevadia, Mr. Modi said Arogya Van contains exhibits relating to nature also showcases traditional forms of healing including Yoga and Ayurveda.

After inaugurating the Ekta Mall, he said it is a fitting tribute to Sardar Patel that Kevadia, which houses the ‘Statue of Unity’ also has such a centre that will further the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Sharing some glimpses from the Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia, Mr. Modi said this park seeks to harness technology in order to spread awareness on nutrition and healthcare.

Now the Kevadia is shining with one billion LED lights spread over a 25 sq. kilometer area around the Statue of Unity. The Prime Minister has inaugurated a series of projects on the first day of his two day visit. These include Arogya Van, Arogya Kutir, world’s first technology based Childrens’ Nutrition Park, Jungle Safari, Ekta Nursery and Ekta Cruize. Ekta Cruize with the capacity of 200 tourists will connect Statue of Unity and Shreshth Bharat Bhawan through Narmada River.

Prime Minister Modi also enjoyed a 6 kilometer long ferry service ride. Jungle Safari is spread over 375 acre of land and built at seven different levels. It has 1100 different species of birds and 100 species of animals. All these projects are built in the surrounding of the Statue of Unity, which will create employment opportunities for more than 3 thousand tribal families.

The Prime Minister will pay tribute to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary tomorrow. He will also participate in the Ekta Parade to be held at the Statue of Unity on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

