PM hails media for playing an encouraging role in popularising Swacch Bharat, Yoga

Inaugurated year-long celebrations of the centenary year of Malayalam Daily, Mathrubhumi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the year-long celebrations of the centenary year of Malayalam Daily, Mathrubhumi through video conferencing. Speaking at the function, The Prime Minister elaborated on the positive impact of the media on the campaigns of New India. He gave the example of the Swachh Bharat Mission where every media house took up this mission with great sincerity. Prime Minister said, the media has played a very encouraging role in popularising Yoga, fitness and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

Speaking about the world’s expectations from India in today’s day and age, the Prime Minister said that India defied the initial speculation of inability to handle the pandemic. For two years, 80 crore people got access to free ration. He said, 180 crore doses of vaccines have been administered. Prime Minister said, unprecedented reforms were brought in, which will boost economic progress. Production Linked Incentive Schemes were introduced in different sectors to encourage local enterprise.

Prime Minister said that people of this generation did not get an opportunity to sacrifice their lives during the freedom struggle, but this Amrit Kaal gives us the opportunity to work towards a strong, developed and inclusive India.

The Prime Minister suggested media can amplify the efforts of highlighting lesser-known events of the freedom struggle and unsung freedom fighters and places associated with the struggle. Similarly, newspapers can be a great way to give a platform for upcoming writers from non-media backgrounds and promote regional languages in areas where they are not spoken.

Exhorting Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Prime Minister said, Powered by India’s talented youth, our nation is moving towards Aatmanirbharta or self-reliance. He said, it has helped the youth of India to move towards self-reliance. Prime Minister said, the core of this principle is to make India an economic powerhouse that caters to domestic and global needs.

Mathrubhumi started functioning on 18th March in 1923. It has been at the forefront of pushing across social reforms and developmental agenda, while constantly highlighting issues of national interest. Mathrubhumi has 15 editions and 11 periodicals. Also, the Mathrubhumi Books division publishes titles on a wide range of issues of contemporary interest.