PM calls upon people to promote ‘made in India’ products to make country self-reliant

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the people to promote the products made in India for becoming self-reliant. Mr. Modi was virtually addressing an event on the launch of six volumes of “Shri Dhrmajeevan Gatha” a book on the life of Gurudev Shashtriji Maharaj of the Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam (SGVP) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Prime Minister said that the need for Atmanirbhar Bharat is more important following the challenges faced by the world like the war and Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Modi said that everybody is facing new challenges in today’s uncertain global situation. Referring to the pandemic and now the Russia-Ukraine war, he said that the situation is so unpredictable that we cannot remain unaffected. PM appealed to the people to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat to minimize the impact of global uncertainties. Prime Minister also urged the people to be ‘vocal for local’ and said that this will generate employment and make the country strong.

Mr Modi said that ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwaas’ slogan was an inspiration from “Sarvajan Hitay” call by Shastriji Maharaj. Prime Minister said that the book authored by the Shashtriji Maharaj’s disciple Madhavpriyadasji Swami will serve as an inspiration for readers through his life and teachings. He also asked SGVP members to contribute to the Clean India movement and promote natural farming. Prime Minister said that Shastriji Swami’s life was full of dedication and he still lives among his followers in his divine form.

The book ‘Shri Dharmajeevan Gatha’, spread across six volumes, and over four thousand pages were launched in a grand ceremony at SGVP in Ahmedabad Gujarat. It deals with the life and works of Gurudev Shashriji Maharaj the founder of the Gurukul- education system and also carries the history of Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam (SGVP). Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Agriculture Minister Prashottam Rupala remained present on this occasion along with other dignitaries.