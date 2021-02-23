Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
Please Pardon Shabnam not for her but for sake of her brilliant son

Honourable President of India and Honourable Chief Justice of India should as a very special case review decision of rejection of mercy-petition and death-sentence of Shabnam, the first-ever woman-convict of death-sentence in India not for sake of Shabnam but for sake of his sober and sensible 12-years old son. Hanging of Shabnam will be hanging of a career of a brilliant boy who performed so well despite his being in jail for initial six years after his birth in the jail as per jail-manual. This young boy has not done any crime, and as such he certainly is entitled to see her mother living though with a life-time imprisonment. A very well educated Shabnam though certainly guilty of most heinous crime can repent in the jail for rest of her life by teaching jail-inmates.

Even system is guilty of the developments emerged leading to mercy-petition being filed on behalf of her son. If hanging would have been soon after the crime in the year 2008 or even death-sentence awarded in the year 2010, the son of convict would not have been old enough to understand crime and punishment of her mother. Rather it is time that young sensible couple having come forward to take custody of son of Shabnam should be complimented for providing such a caring living to young boy now of 12 years so well. Hanging of Shabnam at this stage will be a big setback to great efforts of the couple.

It is time that all political parties, UP and central government should request President of India pardon of Shabnam not for herself but for sake of her loving 12-years old son. However real culprit Saleem, an uneducated person with criminal mindset, who trapped an educated Shabnam in her love and making Shabnam a party to the heinous crime must be hanged without any further delay, also because 12-years old boy has not made any mercy-petition for his biological father who is the real culprit in complete episode right from trapping Shabnam in love to murdering seven family-members of Shabnam.

SUBHASH CHANDRA AGRAWAL

(Guinness Record Holder & RTI Consultant)

DELHI 110006 (India)

