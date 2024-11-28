The Indian Awaaz

Piyush Goyal launches CII’s Ease of Doing Business and Regulatory Affairs Portal

Nov 28, 2024
AMN / NEW DELHI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal today launched the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Ease of Doing Business and Regulatory Affairs Portal. The portal will provide status and updates on key initiatives on Ease of Doing Business by both the union government and CII. Users can track progress and submissions on a real-time basis.

Speaking at the occasion in New Delhi, Mr Goyal said that the Government’s National Single Window System (NSWS) has improved the ease of doing business and brought various sectors, industries and departments together. He urged the industry representatives present to engage more and provide constant input to improve the system.

Mr Goyal mentioned that under the Jan Vishwas 2.0 Bill, the Government is actively looking to decriminalise 300 more laws. He urged the CII to sensitise its members and respect the spirit of the law. The Minister cautioned against the tendency to exploit legal loopholes and warned that it is detrimental to the economy and Ease of Doing Business.

Mr Goyal also pointed out that the government’s PAN 2.0 drive is part of its technological upgradation plan to phase out obsolete technology and introduce an improved set-up. He said that upgradation is required in State and Central-level government portals to make them more agile, faster, smarter and modern.

