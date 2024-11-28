The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Iron ore production grows 4.1% to 158.4 MT in FY 2024-25: Mines Ministry

Nov 28, 2024
Iron ore production grows 4.1% to 158.4 MT in FY 2024-25: Mines Ministry

AMN

Iron ore production has registered a growth of 4.1 per cent from April to October in the financial year 2024-25. Ministry of Mines said that the production of iron ore increased to 158.4 million metric tonnes as compared to 152.1 million metric tonnes during the same period last financial year.

The production of manganese ore has risen by 11.1 per cent to 2.0 million metric tonnes from April to October 2024-25, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

In the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminium production registered a growth of 1.2 per cent in the financial year 2024-25, increasing to 24.46 lakh tonnes this year from 24.17 lakh tonnes recorded from April to October last year.

During the same comparative period, refined copper production grew by 6.0 per cent, rising from 2.83 lakh tonnes to 3.00 lakh tonnes.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Indian Railways all set to design & manufacture high-speed trains: Vaishnaw

Nov 28, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal launches CII’s Ease of Doing Business and Regulatory Affairs Portal

Nov 28, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Plans to increase India’s Nuclear power capacity to 22,480 MW by 2031-32: Govt

Nov 28, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

One million in Ukraine left without power after Russia’s energy grid strike

28 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Indian Railways all set to design & manufacture high-speed trains: Vaishnaw

28 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

Around 1,000 hoax bomb threats received in 2024; 250 FIRs filed, 12 Arrests Made: Govt

28 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal launches CII’s Ease of Doing Business and Regulatory Affairs Portal

28 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment