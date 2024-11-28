Iron ore production grows 4.1% to 158.4 MT in FY 2024-25: Mines Ministry

AMN

Iron ore production has registered a growth of 4.1 per cent from April to October in the financial year 2024-25. Ministry of Mines said that the production of iron ore increased to 158.4 million metric tonnes as compared to 152.1 million metric tonnes during the same period last financial year.

The production of manganese ore has risen by 11.1 per cent to 2.0 million metric tonnes from April to October 2024-25, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

In the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminium production registered a growth of 1.2 per cent in the financial year 2024-25, increasing to 24.46 lakh tonnes this year from 24.17 lakh tonnes recorded from April to October last year.

During the same comparative period, refined copper production grew by 6.0 per cent, rising from 2.83 lakh tonnes to 3.00 lakh tonnes.