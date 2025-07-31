Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Must Safeguard Farmers Amid US Tariff Talks: Arya.ag Executive

Jul 31, 2025

AMN

Amid ongoing India-US trade negotiations following Washington’s recent tariff hike, Anand Chandra, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Arya.ag, has urged the Indian government to safeguard smallholder farmers and the rural economy.

Chandra raised concerns over proposed reductions in India’s agricultural tariffs, which could open the door to increased imports of genetically modified crops, corn, and dairy products from the US. He cautioned that such a move may undermine the viability of small farmers and disrupt rural livelihoods.

“India’s current protective stance is necessary and prudent,” Chandra noted, highlighting that the country’s overall tariff regime remains moderate compared to other Asian economies like Vietnam and Indonesia.

While the US has levied a 25% tariff on Indian imports, Chandra believes ongoing bilateral talks could yield balanced outcomes. He emphasized that any resolution must prioritize domestic resilience and inclusive growth in the agricultural sector.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged despite pressure from Trump administration

Jul 31, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 30: Markets Extend Gains for Second Day; Sensex Ends Above 81,480

Jul 31, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Trump Slaps 25% Tariff on Indian Exports, New Delhi Mulls Retaliatory Options

Jul 30, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged despite pressure from Trump administration

31 July 2025 4:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canada plans to recognise Palestinian State at UN in September

31 July 2025 4:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tsunami warnings downgraded in north Pacific after massive Russia quake

31 July 2025 4:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Professor Michele Dougherty becomes 1st woman appointed UK’s Astronomer Royal in 350 years

31 July 2025 4:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!