India Must Safeguard Farmers Amid US Tariff Talks: Arya.ag Executive

AMN

Amid ongoing India-US trade negotiations following Washington’s recent tariff hike, Anand Chandra, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Arya.ag, has urged the Indian government to safeguard smallholder farmers and the rural economy.

Chandra raised concerns over proposed reductions in India’s agricultural tariffs, which could open the door to increased imports of genetically modified crops, corn, and dairy products from the US. He cautioned that such a move may undermine the viability of small farmers and disrupt rural livelihoods.

“India’s current protective stance is necessary and prudent,” Chandra noted, highlighting that the country’s overall tariff regime remains moderate compared to other Asian economies like Vietnam and Indonesia.

While the US has levied a 25% tariff on Indian imports, Chandra believes ongoing bilateral talks could yield balanced outcomes. He emphasized that any resolution must prioritize domestic resilience and inclusive growth in the agricultural sector.