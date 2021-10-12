Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
No threat of disruption in power supply; sufficient coal stock: Pralhad Joshi
Centre imposes stock limits on edible oils to soften its prices in domestic market
No quarantine for Covishield-vaccinated Indian travellers to UK from October 11
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Oct 2021 07:30:12      انڈین آواز

Piyush Goyal calls Export Promotion Councils for 450 to 500 billion dollar exports next year

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal has called the Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) for 450 to 500 billion US dollar exports next year.

Mr Goyal said this while addressing the Mid-Term Review Meeting with heads of various Export Promotion Councils through video conferencing today, Expressing satisfaction that India’s exports have bounced back touching 197 billion US dollars in the first half of Financial Year 2021-22, he said with 48 per cent targeted volumes achieved, we are on the right track.The Minister said Engineering Goods have much more potential and Textile exports should aim for 100 billion US dollar.

He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil his most ambitions Infrastructure Development vision, – ‘Gati Shakti’ programme on Ashtami, the day of Goddess Durga representing Shakti, on 13th October. Mr Goyal invited the Export Council heads to join the event by Video Conferencing and participate with infrastructure issues of related export sectors. He said, the National Logistics Policy has also been unveiled recently and exporters should flag their concerns.

The Union Minister also added that the Government is negotiating Free Trade Agreeemnts, FTAs with various countries and blocs including the UK, UAE, Oman, Australia, Canada, EU, Russia and Southern African Customs Union comprising Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Swaziland.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel assured exporters of speedy redressal of their concerns with various other Ministries that were hampering exports growth.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

In-form Amandeep to spearhead a strong field t r 10th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh, 12 October; Amandeep Drall will spearhead a strong field in the 10th&nbs ...

Khalin Joshi fires scorching 61 for the first-round lead at Jaipur Open

Jaipur, 12 October: Bengaluru golferKhalin Joshi fired a scorching nine-under 61 to take the lead in ...

Indians deserving winners, but global hockey community will be involved in future Stars Awards; FIH CEO Thierry Weil

Harpal Singh Bedi Admitting that the Hockey Stars Awards have created an unwarranted controversy Internatio ...

خبرنامہ

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

دبئی ایکسپو 2020: دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ثقافتی میلہ شروع

جاوید اختر دبئی ایکسپو 2020 کا باضابطہ آغاز یکم اکتوبر کو ہوگ ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz