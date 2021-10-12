Piyush Goyal calls Export Promotion Councils for 450 to 500 billion dollar exports next year

AMN

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal has called the Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) for 450 to 500 billion US dollar exports next year.

Mr Goyal said this while addressing the Mid-Term Review Meeting with heads of various Export Promotion Councils through video conferencing today, Expressing satisfaction that India’s exports have bounced back touching 197 billion US dollars in the first half of Financial Year 2021-22, he said with 48 per cent targeted volumes achieved, we are on the right track.The Minister said Engineering Goods have much more potential and Textile exports should aim for 100 billion US dollar.

He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil his most ambitions Infrastructure Development vision, – ‘Gati Shakti’ programme on Ashtami, the day of Goddess Durga representing Shakti, on 13th October. Mr Goyal invited the Export Council heads to join the event by Video Conferencing and participate with infrastructure issues of related export sectors. He said, the National Logistics Policy has also been unveiled recently and exporters should flag their concerns.

The Union Minister also added that the Government is negotiating Free Trade Agreeemnts, FTAs with various countries and blocs including the UK, UAE, Oman, Australia, Canada, EU, Russia and Southern African Customs Union comprising Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Swaziland.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel assured exporters of speedy redressal of their concerns with various other Ministries that were hampering exports growth.