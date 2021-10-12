Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
No threat of disruption in power supply; sufficient coal stock: Pralhad Joshi
Centre imposes stock limits on edible oils to soften its prices in domestic market
No quarantine for Covishield-vaccinated Indian travellers to UK from October 11
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Oct 2021 03:35:00      انڈین آواز

Central govt launches second attempt to auction 11 coal mines

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Nominated Authority in the Coal Ministry had launched the second attempt of the auction for 11 coal mines earmarked for sale of coal last month. Four mines under the Tranche 12 of Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act and Seven mines under the Tranche 2 of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. These were the mines that were offered in the first attempt launched on 25th March this year and had fetched single bids.

Ministry of Coal Monday organized a pre-bid conference for prospective bidders. Presentations were made on terms and conditions of auction, technical details of mines and National Coal Index by SBI Capital Markets Limited, Central Mine Planning and Design Institute, and DDG.

Coal Ministry said, the auction shall be held online through a transparent two-stage process, on the basis of percentage revenue share. Key features of the auction process include the introduction of the National Coal Index, ease in participation with no restriction for prior coal mining experience, full flexibility in coal utilization, optimized payment structures, efficiency promotion through incentives for early production and use of clean coal technology.

Prospective bidders are in the process of registration and purchase of the tender documents from the auction portal. Similar to the wholehearted response received in the times of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Coal expects greater participation from more companies in the times to come.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indians deserving winners, but global hockey community will be involved in future Stars Awards; FIH CEO Thierry Weil

Harpal Singh Bedi Admitting that the Hockey Stars Awards have created an unwarranted controversy Internatio ...

The Playoffs are completely different, our tournament starts now,” Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting

Harpal Singh Bedi Admitting that 7-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last IPL league ...

India wins silver in Men’s Trap Team event at Junior Shooting Worlds

Harpal Singh Bedi India went down to Italy 4-6, in the men's trap team gold medal match and had to contend ...

خبرنامہ

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

دبئی ایکسپو 2020: دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ثقافتی میلہ شروع

جاوید اختر دبئی ایکسپو 2020 کا باضابطہ آغاز یکم اکتوبر کو ہوگ ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz