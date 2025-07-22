Philippines braces for more rains, severe flooding

WEB DESK

The Philippines has been bracing for heavy rainfall as two low-pressure areas may develop into tropical depressions within the next 24 hours.

The state-run weather bureau PAGASA warned that the prevailing southwest monsoon will continue to bring torrential rains and thunderstorms to various areas, which would cause more flooding, landslides, and other weather-related hazards.

Due to the downpour of rain, the country’s Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin ordered the suspension of work in government offices and classes at all levels today in Metro Manila and several other provinces.