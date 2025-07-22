UAE Dispatches Largest Humanitarian Aid Ship to Gaza Amid Deepening Crisis

AMN

The United Arab Emirates has dispatched its largest humanitarian aid ship to Gaza as part of its intensified relief campaign for the embattled region. Departing from Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi on Monday, the vessel, named the Khalifa Humanitarian Air Ship, is carrying 7,166 tonnes of essential supplies, including food, medical equipment, clean water, and materials for temporary shelter.

The mission is a major component of the UAE’s ongoing Operation Gallant Knight 3, a comprehensive initiative that has previously delivered assistance via airlifts and land convoys. This maritime shipment marks the country’s largest sea-based aid delivery to date, reinforcing the UAE’s growing role in regional humanitarian efforts. The cargo includes urgently needed medical supplies to alleviate shortages in Gaza’s hospitals, non-perishable food items to combat rising hunger, and shelter materials for families displaced by conflict.

The ship is bound for Egypt’s Al-Arish port, where its cargo will be offloaded and transported to Gaza through coordinated efforts involving regional authorities and international humanitarian agencies, including the United Nations. These collaborations aim to ensure efficient and equitable distribution to areas most affected by the crisis, where residents face acute food insecurity, limited access to clean water, and overburdened healthcare infrastructure.

The aid initiative comes amid deteriorating conditions in Gaza, where sustained conflict and economic hardship have severely limited access to necessities. International aid organisations have welcomed the UAE’s proactive approach, emphasising the potential of the latest shipment to bring immediate relief to thousands of families.