Party chief cannot be PM, declares Bangladesh consensus commission

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s National Consensus Commission has officially declared that individuals holding the position of party chief will no longer be eligible to serve as the Prime Minister. The decision aims to separate executive authority from party control and ensure institutional balance in governance.



Commission Vice Chairman Professor Ali Riaz made the announcement on Tuesday during the 17th day of talks with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka. He said, “Most parties agree that the Prime Minister should not simultaneously serve as party chief,” adding that the matter had been the subject of repeated and serious deliberation. However, the commission has allowed for democratic space by stating that any party opposing this provision may submit a formal “note of dissent” in the national charter.

A number of parties have already voiced opposition to the ruling. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Bangladesh Labour Party, National Democratic Movement (NDM), the 12-Party Alliance, the Nationalist Alliance, and Am Janatar Dal have argued in favor of allowing one person to serve as party chief, Prime Minister, and leader of the House—insisting it ensures unity in leadership. In contrast, the majority of participating parties—including Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP)—have supported the separation of party leadership from executive office, aligning with the Commission’s directive.

The debate over dual roles has remained one of the most contentious topics in the current national dialogue process, which seeks to restructure Bangladesh’s political framework following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the banning of the Awami League.