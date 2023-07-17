इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2023 05:09:32      انڈین آواز
Philanthropy is most important human value in Indian tradition: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu has said that philanthropy has been considered the most important human value in Indian tradition. Presiding over the ceremonial session of Annual General Meeting of Indian Red Cross Society at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today, she said the Red Cross has shown its commitment through relief work during natural disasters and health emergencies.

She appreciated all the members and volunteers of the society for their dedication and service to humanity. President Murmu said that their dedication, compassion and selfless spirit towards human service inspire others and expressed confidence that the Indian Red Cross Society will continue to work for the welfare of humanity.

The President was happy to note that the Indian Red Cross Society is meeting about 10 percent of India’s blood requirements through more than 100 blood donation centres and mobile campaigns across the country. She said that the Indian Red Cross Society is playing an excellent role by safely collecting blood for those in need and promoting the culture of voluntary blood donation. She urged members of the Red Cross Society to work for removing misconceptions related to blood donation and to connect people especially the youth, with this noble social cause.

