इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2023 05:09:11      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Central team visiting Himachal Pradesh to assess damage caused by recent heavy rains

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh cause huge loss of life due to incidents like floods, landslides and cloud bursts

AMN / WEB DESK

The central inter-ministerial team will be visiting the state today to take stock of the damage caused by this heavy rain and the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

Recent heavy monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in a huge loss of life and property due to incidents like floods, landslides and cloud bursts.

Image
@khushal1954

It may be noted that this time monsoon rains have been unprecedented and heavy rains have broken all the previous records. More than normal rainfall has been recorded in 8 districts of the state. So far 117 people have lost their lives, 121 people have been injured while 12 people are missing in the incidents of heavy rains, landslides and floods in the state. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu says that he will present the complete picture of the loss before the central team. He said that the loss due to natural calamity in the state is estimated to be more than eight thousand crore rupees.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر خزانہ سیتا رمن نے لچکدار مستقبل کے شہروں کی تعمیر کیلئے نجی شعبے کے ذریعے سرمایہ کاری کرنے پر زور دیا

مرکزی وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے مستقبل کے شہروں کو مالیہ ف ...

سوسائیٹی فار برائٹ فیوچر نے دہلی کے سیلاب سے متاثرہ علاقے کی سروے رپورٹ تیار کی

اے ایم این سوسائیٹی فار برائٹ فیوچر( ایس بی ایف ) کی دہلی کی ...

ہند -یو اے ای: موسمیاتی تبدیلی پر مشترکہ بیان

AMN ہندوستان کے وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی اور متحدہ عرب اما ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart