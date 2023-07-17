Central team visiting Himachal Pradesh to assess damage caused by recent heavy rains

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh cause huge loss of life due to incidents like floods, landslides and cloud bursts

AMN / WEB DESK

The central inter-ministerial team will be visiting the state today to take stock of the damage caused by this heavy rain and the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

Recent heavy monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in a huge loss of life and property due to incidents like floods, landslides and cloud bursts.

@khushal1954

It may be noted that this time monsoon rains have been unprecedented and heavy rains have broken all the previous records. More than normal rainfall has been recorded in 8 districts of the state. So far 117 people have lost their lives, 121 people have been injured while 12 people are missing in the incidents of heavy rains, landslides and floods in the state. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu says that he will present the complete picture of the loss before the central team. He said that the loss due to natural calamity in the state is estimated to be more than eight thousand crore rupees.