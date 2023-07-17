इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2023 05:09:25      انڈین آواز
Opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru to work out united strategy against Modi Govt

AMN / Bengaluru

AS MANY AS 24 opposition parties are meeting in Bengaluru today and tomorrow to work out a united strategy for the Lok Sabha election. Addressing media persons in Bengaluru today, Congress General Secretary, Jairam Ramesh informed that senior leaders from 26 political parties will attend the meeting. They include Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjuna Kharge from Congress, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar from JD(U), Akhilesh Yadav from Samajwadi party, Mamatha Banerjee from TMC, M K Stalin from DMK and Arvind Kejriwal from Aam Aadmi Party among others. 

He informed that the agenda for the meeting will be finalised during a meeting tonight. There is a proposal to set up a subcommittee for drafting a common minimum programme and communication points for the Opposition alliance for the 2024 general elections. He also informed that the seat sharing formula on a state to state basis will be part of the agenda. A name will also be given to the Maha Gatbandhan of the Opposition parties. 

خبرنامہ

وزیر خزانہ سیتا رمن نے لچکدار مستقبل کے شہروں کی تعمیر کیلئے نجی شعبے کے ذریعے سرمایہ کاری کرنے پر زور دیا

مرکزی وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے مستقبل کے شہروں کو مالیہ ف ...

سوسائیٹی فار برائٹ فیوچر نے دہلی کے سیلاب سے متاثرہ علاقے کی سروے رپورٹ تیار کی

اے ایم این سوسائیٹی فار برائٹ فیوچر( ایس بی ایف ) کی دہلی کی ...

ہند -یو اے ای: موسمیاتی تبدیلی پر مشترکہ بیان

AMN ہندوستان کے وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی اور متحدہ عرب اما ...

