BJP government has caused serious damage to secular, democratic fabric of India: CPI

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Communist Party of India CPI has said that the BJP government and Modi rule in his 9th year has caused serious damage to the secular, democratic fabric of India. It said that Caste based atrocities have increased and so also the discrimination with minorities.

Party General Secretary D. Raja at a press meet on July 16 placed the draft report on political, economic developments, proposals for future campaigns and organizational tasks. Raja criticised the ‘anti-federal nature of the government’ and ‘anti-people economic policy’ of the present government.

The draft report was adopted after discussions by the members of the national council. After deliberations, the following decisions were been taken.

Party has decided to observe 25th July as Manipur solidarity day all over India. The situation in Manipur is grave and the party has expressed its concern over violence, arson and killing of people. It has condemned the role of BJP state and Union governments in aggravating the situation. The silence of Prime Minister on this issue is inexplicable. It shows callousness and insensitivity on the part of the government. The Party has condemned the filing of FIR against Annie Raja, general secretary of NFIW and national executive member of CPI and Nisha Siddhu, national secretary, NFIW and leader of CPI in Rajasthan and Deeksha Dwivedi, independent lawyer, who were part of the NFIW led fact-finding team to Manipur. The Party demands immediate withdrawal of FIR.

Elections:

In the year 2023 assembly elections will be held in Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The Parliamentary elections will be held in 2024. Party has decided to contest all these elections and concerned state units have been asked to prepare themselves by identifying constituencies and candidates. They have also been directed to prepare the election machinery and do fund collection. Our objective is to defeat the BJP and increase our party’s presence in assembly and parliament.

Attack on Federalism:

The action of Tamil Nadu Governor of dismissing a minister, the Union government’s directing Food Corporation of India (FCI) not to sell grains in free market to the states with a view to scuttle Karnataka state government’s scheme of distribution of rice and issuing an ordinance to undo the decision of the Supreme Court upholding the right of elected government of Delhi to control the bureaucracy are some of the examples of anti-constitutional, anti-federalism actions of the Union government. This is an attack on the federal principles of governance and an attempt to centralise all power, undermining the state governments.

Economic Situation:

The Party has expressed serious concern about rising unemployment and inflation. It also demands withdrawal of the recent circular issued by RBI to allow willful defaulters of the banks to have compromise solutions on their loans. This is nothing but legalising the loot of public money.

The income of the farmers was to be doubled by 2022 but this has not happened instead the expenditure of farmers on inputs has increased.

Economy continues to be sluggish. Modi’s policies have exposed their class character. In recent years the number of billionaires have gone up. But the number of poor has also gone up.

Then they are also aggressive on privatisation. Modi spoke in one meeting: ‘Hamara Desh me public sector marne ke liye Janam hotha hai’. This is their attitude. But the unions are fighting back. United struggles are there. It is good development. For example is the agitation by bank unions. Government has slowed down the privatization move. Till elections they may not do so. But their agenda to help the corporates is still there.

In banks we know huge concessions and write offs for corporate companies.

Last month, even for wilful defaulters who deliberately cheat the banks, RBI has announced that banks can write off their loans. In fact, tough action should be taken on them but government is giving them concessions. This is their love for the corporates.

19th July is 55th bank nationalization day. Our party played a big role inside and outside the parliament. Prabhat Kar the then general secretary of AIBEA was an MP of our party who fought vehemently for bank nationalization.

Uniform Civil Code (UCC):

Recent attempt by the Prime Minister and ruling party to politicise and communalise the Uniform Civil Code issue for petty political gains is condemned and the party urges the Union government to keep diversity of the society in mind. All stakeholders should be consulted in the matter.

The 21st Law Commission had clearly opined that the Uniform Civil Code is not required the present Law Commission has disregarded this and has invited opinion of the people about UCC without even giving a proper draft and discussion. Our Party stands for gender equality uniformity is not equality.

Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam Chief Minister) statement Condemned:

The National Council condemned and commented that statement accusing Muslim merchants for high vegetable prices is nothing but an attempt to spread hatred and communalise the atmosphere in the state and elsewhere in order to hide their inefficiencies in controlling prices. Adopted resolutions enclosed.

This report is Edited by Andalib Akhter