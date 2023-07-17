इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2023 11:19:10      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Over 1.40 Lakh kg of narcotics worth Rs 2,378 crore destroyed in different parts of country

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Home Minister Amit Shah today said India and its youth should become drug-free by the time the centenary of the country’s independence is celebrated. Chairing the Regional Conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ in New Delhi, Mr Shah said the target is to create an India where not even a single youth is addicted to drugs.

In his presence, more than 1.40 Lakh kilograms of narcotics of worth 2,378 crore rupees were destroyed in different parts of the country by Narcotics Control Bureau in coordination with the Anti Narcotics Task Force of all states. This is a record for highest quantity of drugs destroyed in a single day. In the last year, 10 lakh kilograms of narcotics worth more than twelve thousand crore rupees have been destroyed which is also a record in itself.

Home Minister said that in a country like India, drug trafficking and their usage not only ruins future generations but also affects national security. He said that Home Ministry is continuously running a campaign against drugs through the meetings of Regional Conferences. He stressed that the biggest victory in this fight against drugs is to create awareness. He added that this fight cannot be won until awareness is created against drugs in the minds of the youth and parents of the country.

Mr Shah said that for the complete prevention of drug abuse, equal attention must be given on Drug Detection, Destruction of the network, Detention of Culprits, and Rehabilitation of addicts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر خزانہ سیتا رمن نے لچکدار مستقبل کے شہروں کی تعمیر کیلئے نجی شعبے کے ذریعے سرمایہ کاری کرنے پر زور دیا

مرکزی وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے مستقبل کے شہروں کو مالیہ ف ...

سوسائیٹی فار برائٹ فیوچر نے دہلی کے سیلاب سے متاثرہ علاقے کی سروے رپورٹ تیار کی

اے ایم این سوسائیٹی فار برائٹ فیوچر( ایس بی ایف ) کی دہلی کی ...

ہند -یو اے ای: موسمیاتی تبدیلی پر مشترکہ بیان

AMN ہندوستان کے وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی اور متحدہ عرب اما ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart