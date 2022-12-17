Peru ministers resign after deadly protests as pressure on government rises

WEB DESK

Pressure rose on Peru’s fledgling government as two cabinet members resigned following deadly protests that have rocked the country since former president Pedro Castillo’s removal from office and arrest last week.

Education minister Patricia Correa and culture minister Jair Perez announced their resignations, citing the deaths of individuals during the unrest.

Protesters are demanding the release of ousted president Pedro Castillo, the resignation of his successor Dina Boluarte and for fresh elections to be held. The protests continued Friday, with key roads blockaded and airports forced to close. At least 17 people have been killed in the protests so far.

The United Nations expressed deep concern over reports of deaths and detentions of minors involved in the demonstrations.