Persons facing formal charges to be disqualified from elections: Bangladesh tribunal

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Anyone formally charged with crimes against humanity by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) will be barred from contesting elections or holding government jobs, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists in Dhaka, Tajul said the restriction was introduced under a new amendment to the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973.

“Under the latest amendment, if a formal charge is submitted against an individual, that person will no longer be qualified to participate in any election in Bangladesh,” he said. “They cannot run for national parliamentary polls or local government elections, nor can they hold any government or public office.”

Tajul added that the reform aims to strengthen accountability in prosecuting crimes against humanity and ensure that no accused person holds a position of authority.

The announcement follows President Mohammed Shahabuddin’s promulgation of the amendment ordinance, expanding the tribunal’s authority in post-conflict justice and governance reform.