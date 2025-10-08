Bangladesh tribunal launches probe against Hasina’s AL party

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 9:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh has formally launched an investigation into allegations of crimes against humanity against the Awami League as a political party, Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam confirmed on Tuesday.

“An investigation officer has already been appointed, and the probe has officially started,” Tajul told reporters at the ICT premises in Dhaka. This marks the first time in Bangladesh’s history that the tribunal has decided to investigate a political party for such allegations.

Tajul said the officers will complete their task as soon as possible, after which legal steps will follow. “Witnesses have already mentioned the party’s involvement during their depositions before the tribunal. These statements are now part of judicial records and will serve as vital evidence,” he added.

He clarified that a political party itself cannot be punished like an individual, but the law allows penalties such as banning the party, seizing its properties, or imposing sanctions on its leaders and activists.

Addressing concerns over the recent amendment to the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, Tajul said, “There is no scope for questions about credibility. The trial process against the Awami League as a party has not started yet.”

The move follows a complaint registration based on a previously lodged petition. Tajul said other political parties could also face similar investigations if credible complaints emerge.