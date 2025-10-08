Bangladesh plans $2.2b purchase of 20 Chinese J-10 fighter jets

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 10:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh is preparing to purchase 20 Chinese-made J-10CE multirole fighter jets worth $2.20 billion (around Tk27,060 crore) to modernise its air force and bolster national defence by 2027. The proposed deal— covering procurement, training, and maintenance— is expected to be completed during FY26–27, either through a direct purchase or a government-to-government arrangement.

Payments will be spread over 10 fiscal years until FY2035–36, according to official documents reviewed by this correspondent.

The base price for the fleet is estimated at $1.2 billion, while training, equipment, and logistics will add $820 million, bringing the total to $2.20 billion.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reportedly discussed the purchase during his visit to China in March, and Beijing “responded positively.” An 11-member inter-ministerial committee, headed by Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, is currently finalising the deal’s terms.

Defence expert Major General (retired) ANM Muniruzzaman warned that geopolitical factors must be assessed before finalising the purchase. “With global tensions between the US and China, Bangladesh must consider the wider implications, even as its need for modern fighters remains undeniable,” he said.

Bangladesh currently operates 212 aircraft, including 44 fighters, mostly Chinese-made F-7s. The new J-10CE fleet would mark a significant upgrade in the country’s aerial capabilities.