PepsiCo to set up potato chips production unit in UP

WEB DESK

The multi-national food and beverage major PepsiCo is setting up a greenfield potato chips production unit in Uttar Pradesh with an investment of Rs. 814 crore.

The unit is being set up in Kosi – Mathura on 35 acres of land provided by UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA).

The unit, which is expected to commence commercial production by middle of the next year, will facilitate direct and indirect employment to about 1,500 patrons.

Farmers of central UP which is considered the potato belt of state have been demanding for such food processing unit from decades.

Ahmed El Sheikh, the Chairman of PepsiCo India said that the initial investment in this project was pegged at Rs. 500 crore which has been revised to Rs. 814 crore.

Significantly, the raw material, potato will be procured through local sources which could change the fortune of potato growing farmers in central UP.

MoU was signed by PepsiCo to set up this project at UP Investors Summit-2018 and the project started with the arrangement of land at the ground breaking ceremony held in July 2019.

This is the first time that PepsiCo is setting up a greenfield project in state itself.

