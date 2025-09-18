Patna High Court Orders Removal of Bihar Congress’ AI Video on PM Modi

Last Updated on September 17, 2025 11:55 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Patna High Court today directed the removal of the allegedly derogatory AI-generated video posted by the Bihar Congress, which features Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, from all social media platforms.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice PB Bajanthri and Justice Alok Kumar Sinha passed the order directing the intermediaries (social media) to stop the circulation of the video, citing that the right to privacy and dignity were part of the fundamental rights of a person.

The Bench said the video violates the fundamental right of a person, citing the Supreme Court judgments like KS Puttaswamy, NALSA Foundation and Subramanian Swamy case.