Pakistani Govt to hand over security of Islamabad to Pakistan Army

Oct 5, 2024

The government of Pakistan has decided to hand over the security of the capital, Islamabad, to the Pakistan Army amid the fast-changing security situation with violent protests, clashes, arrests, cellular services, and internet blockades. Islamabad and its twin city Rawalpindi have become battlefields between supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the security forces yesterday and are expected to continue through the weekend as well. The SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit is scheduled to be held in Islamabad on the 15th and 16th of October. The External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, will also travel to Islamabad to attend the SCO Summit.

