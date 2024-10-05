THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Maldives President to visit India on invitation from President Murmu

Oct 5, 2024

AMN / NEW DELHI

Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu will visit India from 6th to 10th October following an invitation from President Droupadi Murmu.

During the visit, Dr. Muizzu is scheduled to hold meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other senior officials to enhance bilateral ties. In a statement, the President’s office in Male emphasized commitment towards strengthening cooperation between the two nations and acknowledged that relations with India are crucial to the Maldives’ growth. The Maldivian President will also visit Mumbai and Bengaluru for business engagements.

Earlier this year, Muizzu attended Prime Minister Modi’s swearing-in ceremony and met him during the COP28 summit.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the visit underscores India’s commitment to its relationship with the Maldives, especially after recent strains. India continues to play a significant role in providing development assistance, benefiting the lives of many in the archipelago nation. On a regional level, India has constantly played the role as an important partner in the neighbourhood as a first responder and net security provider.

