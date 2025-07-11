Pakistan: Torrential monsoon rains and flash floods claim ​around 100 lives

AMN/ WEB DESK

Torrential monsoon rains and flash floods have claimed ​around 100 lives and left 185 others injured across ​Pakistan ​in the last weeks. Pakistan​ National Disaster Management Authority today said that eight people were killed and 27 others injured in rain-related accidents in the past 24 hours. Punjab province recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 37 deaths​, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa​, where 30 people lost their lives. Authorities have issued warnings for further rainfall in the coming days and urged residents, particularly those in low-lying and vulnerable areas, to take precautionary measures. Rescue and relief operations remained underway in the worst-affected regions​.