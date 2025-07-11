Pakistan: Torrential monsoon rains and flash floods claim ​around 100 lives

AMN/ WEB DESK
Torrential monsoon rains and flash floods have claimed around 100 lives and left 185 others injured across Pakistan in the last weeks. Pakistan National Disaster Management Authority today said that eight people were killed and 27 others injured in rain-related accidents in the past 24 hours. Punjab province recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 37 deaths, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 30 people lost their lives. Authorities have issued warnings for further rainfall in the coming days and urged residents, particularly those in low-lying and vulnerable areas, to take precautionary measures. Rescue and relief operations remained underway in the worst-affected regions.