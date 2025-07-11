Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Torrential monsoon rains and flash floods claim ​around 100 lives

Jul 11, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Torrential monsoon rains and flash floods have claimed ​around 100 lives and left 185 others injured across ​Pakistan ​in the last weeks. Pakistan​ National Disaster Management Authority today said that eight people were killed and 27 others injured in rain-related accidents in the past 24 hours. Punjab province recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 37 deaths​, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa​, where 30 people lost their lives. Authorities have issued warnings for further rainfall in the coming days and urged residents, particularly those in low-lying and vulnerable areas, to take precautionary measures. Rescue and relief operations remained underway in the worst-affected regions​.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz enters Men’s Singles Final beating Taylor Fritz in semifinal

Jul 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Microsoft’s new AI system to help decode protein motion, advance drug discovery

Jul 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Brazilian President threatens retaliatory tariffs as US President Trump targets Brazil over Bolsonaro trial

Jul 11, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

दुनिया के सबसे अमीर 1% लोगों के पास इतनी दौलत है कि गरीबी को सालाना 22 बार मिटाया जा सकता है

12 July 2025 12:32 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Four Indians enter round of 32 at FIDE Women’s World Chess Cup 2025

11 July 2025 11:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz enters Men’s Singles Final beating Taylor Fritz in semifinal

11 July 2025 11:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Microsoft’s new AI system to help decode protein motion, advance drug discovery

11 July 2025 11:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!