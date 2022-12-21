Pakistan security forces retakes police station captured by militants, frees hostages

WEB DESK

In Pakistan, security forces have retaken a police station captured by militants in the remote north-western Bannu district on Sunday, December 18.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said all the hostages were freed. All thirty-three hostage-takers have been killed. Mr. Asif said two special forces also lost their lives, while 10 to 15 members of the military were injured.

Local media said the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has confirmed that it was behind the attack.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to deal with the problem with “iron hands” and asserted that the state would not bow down to any militant groups.

“Attempts to spread chaos in Pakistan through terrorism will be dealt with iron hands,” he said in a statement carried by state-run Radio Pakistan on Wednesday.

The premier noted that the problem of terrorism was a “sensitive issue of national security” and called for “collective thinking” and a “national action plan” to curb the recent rise in terror activities.