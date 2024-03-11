Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif recommends 19 names to President Zardari for new cabinet

Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has recommended 19 names to President Asif Ali Zardari to be inducted into the Federal Cabinet. The 19 names, which were sent to newly elected President Zardari as part of a letter, include 12 Members of the National Assembly and three senators as Federal Ministers among others.

It came a day after Prime Minister Sharif held a marathon meeting, which continued late into the night, to finalise the names, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Pakistan Muslim League President Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan on the 4th of February.