Pakistan: PM Imran Khan to face no-trust motion in National Assembly

Imran Khan is set to face a no-trust motion in the assembly on Sunday in Pakistan. A petition was moved Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking the suspension of the assembly proceedings.

The petition, as reported by a leading daily of the country, said that members of the Parliament were “acting on the instigation of foreign hostile countries acting against the polity and integrity of Pakistan” and had “conspired, conceived and hatched a move in the form of a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly of Pakistan to oust a lawfully elected Federal Government”.

Imran Khan who has been alleging foreign conspiracy behind the opposition’s move yesterday said he will prefer an early election as he will not resign.

In the 342-member National Assembly, the Imran Khan government requires at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote. However, several dissident MNAs of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came out in open and the government allies are reported to have sided with the Opposition, thus, it is yet to be seen if Imran Khan succeeds in defeating the no-trust motion.

